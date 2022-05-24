Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Courts stymie abortion bans in Iowa, other GOP-led states

Courts stymie abortion bans in Iowa, other GOP-led states

By: The Associated Press May 24, 2022

Iowa is among GOP-controlled states that would be expected to ban abortion, except for state high court decisions recognizing the right under the state constitutions.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo