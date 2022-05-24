Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / State lawmaker facing fraud charges named in new lawsuit

State lawmaker facing fraud charges named in new lawsuit

By: The Associated Press May 24, 2022

A state lawmaker charged with fraud involving medical treatments has been sued by a patient over the care she prescribed for him to relieve back pain.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo