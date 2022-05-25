Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt brings on new associate

Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt brings on new associate

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff May 25, 2022

Bobbie Liu has joined Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt as an associate focused on real estate litigation and business and contract disputes.

