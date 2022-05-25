Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Store found partly at fault for woman’s slip-and-fall

By: David Baugher May 25, 2022

A woman who fell at a convenience store won $210,000 from a St. Louis County jury who found the establishment bore some responsibility despite posting a warning of its freshly mopped floor.

