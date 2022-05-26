Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mother of high school player who died sues Joplin district

By: The Associated Press May 26, 2022

The mother of a Joplin High School football player is suing the school district over his death after he suffered breathing problems during a football practice.

