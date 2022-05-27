Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Supreme Court to rule in gun case with US raw from mass shootings

Supreme Court to rule in gun case with US raw from mass shootings

By: The Associated Press May 27, 2022

With mass shootings in Texas, New York and California fresh in Americans’ mind, the Supreme Court will soon issue its biggest gun ruling in more than a decade, one expected to make it easier to carry guns in public in some of the largest cities.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo