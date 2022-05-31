Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Judge orders St. Louis County to pay $300K for police search

Judge orders St. Louis County to pay $300K for police search

By: The Associated Press May 31, 2022

A federal judge has ordered St. Louis County to pay $300,000 to two people who sued after police barged into their home six years ago with guns drawn and without a warrant.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo