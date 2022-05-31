Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The POWER List: John G. Schultz

John Schultz is the type of defense lawyer that other defense lawyers turn to when they need help. In addition to his own extensive practice, he often serves as “parachute counsel,” entering tough cases ahead of trial and shepherding them to a verdict.

