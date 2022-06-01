Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
$15.5M settlement reached for Oklahoma girl injured by window cord

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] June 1, 2022

A St. Louis law firm said it obtained a $15.5 million settlement for a 3-year-old girl in Oklahoma who suffered a traumatic brain injury when she became entangled in the cord of a window blind.

