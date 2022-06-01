Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Baker Sterchi welcomes attorneys in KC, St. Louis

Baker Sterchi welcomes attorneys in KC, St. Louis

By: Staff Report June 1, 2022

Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice has added William Coates Jr. as an attorney in the firm’s Kansas City office and Bradley Sliment as an associate in St. Louis.

