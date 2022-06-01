Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Win more often – Avoid fallacies in your advocacy

Commentary: Win more often – Avoid fallacies in your advocacy

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires June 1, 2022

A fallacy is a mistake in reasoning. It can under-mine your case. Therefore, it is im-portant to examine your own planned written and oral presentations.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo