Judge: No ‘speck’ of proof in Palin’s libel case against New York Times

By: The Associated Press June 1, 2022

The judge who presided over Sarah Palin's libel case against The New York Times denied her request Tuesday for a new trial, saying she failed to introduce "even a speck” of evidence necessary to prove actual malice by the newspaper.

