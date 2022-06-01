Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

By: The Associated Press June 1, 2022

A divided Supreme Court has blocked a Texas law, championed by conservatives, that aimed to keep social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users based on their viewpoints.

