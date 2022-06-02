Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former tenants win withheld security deposit fees in class action

Former tenants win withheld security deposit fees in class action

By: Chloe Murdock June 2, 2022

After 10 years of litigation, a class action settlement recovered $1.2 million in security deposit fees alleged to have been wrongfully withheld from more than 5,000 tenants.

