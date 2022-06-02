Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury finds for man injured by leaky-floored truck

Jury finds for man injured by leaky-floored truck

By: David Baugher June 2, 2022

A union contractor injured after passing out from an apparent carbon monoxide leak won $225,000 from a St. Louis County jury.

