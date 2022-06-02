Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Newmark to lead Jewish Federation

By: Staff Report June 2, 2022

Bob Newmark, a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner’s St. Louis office, has been nominated as board chair of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.

