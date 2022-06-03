Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / St. Louis aldermen indicted on bribery, other charges

St. Louis aldermen indicted on bribery, other charges

By: The Associated Press June 3, 2022

Two current and one former St. Louis aldermen have been indicted on charges accusing them of taking bribes and misusing their offices for personal gain, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo