Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court to revise attorney discipline rules

Supreme Court to revise attorney discipline rules

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] June 3, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court on May 31 announced what it said was the first significant revision in more than a quarter century to the rules pertaining to attorney disciplinary matters.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo