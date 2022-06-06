Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
High court won't hear appeal over McCloskeys' law licenses

High court won’t hear appeal over McCloskeys’ law licenses

By: The Associated Press June 6, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the husband-and-wife attorneys whose law licenses were placed on probation for pointing guns at racial injustice protesters outside their St. Louis mansion in 2020.

