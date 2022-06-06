Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Holden to retire from Greene County bench

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff June 6, 2022

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for vacancy that will be created by the July 31 retirement of Greene County Circuit Judge Calvin R. Holden.

