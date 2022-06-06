Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss

MOney 2022: Large firms

By: Staff Report June 6, 2022

Of the nine Missouri firms with $100 million or more in revenue, six saw revenue increases in 2020 ranging from modest to excellent, and the firms whose revenues declined were down by only a percentage point. Nearly all firms saw more profit and higher revenue per lawyer. Profit per equity partner increased across the board. The six largest firms — Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner; Polsinelli; Husch Blackwell; Shook, Hardy & Bacon; Stinson; ...
Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo