Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / MOney 2022: The year of living intentionally

MOney 2022: The year of living intentionally

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] June 6, 2022

After more than two years of working at home and communicating through computers, law firm leaders now see the need to strengthen the bonds that underlie firm culture. In interviews, the same words came up repeatedly: Deliberate. Conscious. Intentional.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo