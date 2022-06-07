Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
$3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Black man’s death

By: The Associated Press June 7, 2022

A North Carolina sheriff's office announced a $3 million settlement on Monday in a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed in his car by sheriff’s deputies more than a year ago.

