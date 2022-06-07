Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright claim

By: The Associated Press June 7, 2022

The widow and son of the man who wrote the 1983 article that inspired the original “Top Gun” are suing Paramount Pictures over its sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

