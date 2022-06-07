Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Woman awarded $8.5M after brother dies of cancer in jail

By: Chloe Murdock June 7, 2022

The sister of a 42-year-old man who died of late-stage lung cancer was awarded $8.5 million on May 26 for a correctional care provider’s failure to provide care while he was incarcerated.

