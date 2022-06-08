Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
AIG v. AIG name dispute revived by 8th Circuit

AIG v. AIG name dispute revived by 8th Circuit

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] June 8, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled May 13 that a dispute between two insurance companies that claim the name “AIG” can proceed in St. Louis federal district court.

