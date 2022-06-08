Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hunter wins $3.1M after muzzleloader malfunctions

By: David Baugher June 8, 2022

A hunter represented by a Kansas City firm who was hurt when a rifle malfunctioned will collect more than $3.1 million from a major firearms maker thanks to a Massachusetts jury.

