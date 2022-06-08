Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri court sides with Greitens on message-deleting app

Missouri court sides with Greitens on message-deleting app

By: The Associated Press June 8, 2022

A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday ruled that former Gov. Eric Greitens didn’t violate open records laws by using a message-deleting app to chat with his staff.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo