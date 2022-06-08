Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis board president resigns after indictments

By: The Associated Press June 8, 2022

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed has resigned his post five days after federal charges were announced against him and two others for allegedly accepting bribes and misusing their offices for personal gain.

