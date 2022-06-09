Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / BCLP awards diversity scholarships

BCLP awards diversity scholarships

By: Staff Report June 9, 2022

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has announced the 2022 recipients of its diversity scholarships, which provide $10,000 to second-year law students to help defray the cost of law school tuition and expenses during the student’s final year of law school.

