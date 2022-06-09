Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Insurer held liable for judgment despite alleged misrepresentation

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] June 9, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled May 31 that an insurer is on the hook for part of a $4.5 million judgment despite its claim that the underlying policy was obtained fraudulently.

