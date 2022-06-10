Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Matthews named to executive committee at Armstrong Teasdale

Matthews named to executive committee at Armstrong Teasdale

By: Staff Report June 10, 2022

Armstrong Teasdale has elected partner Calvin Matthews to serve a three-year term on the firm’s executive committee, which functions as the governing board of the firm.

