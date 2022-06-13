Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty to California charges

By: The Associated Press June 13, 2022

Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti says he plans to plead guilty to charges in a federal court case in Southern California accusing him of cheating clients out of millions of dollars.

