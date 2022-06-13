Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight dies at 55

Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight dies at 55

By: Chloe Murdock June 13, 2022

Boone County prosecuting attorney Dan Knight, who had planned to run for circuit judge in 2024, died on June 4.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo