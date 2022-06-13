Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Eblen selected as IATL fellow

Eblen selected as IATL fellow

By: Staff Report June 13, 2022

The International Academy of Trial Lawyers has selected Charles Eblen of Shook, Hardy & Bacon as a fellow, pending its annual meeting in Berlin later this year.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo