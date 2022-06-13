Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Lawyers In The News / St. Louis Circuit Court appoints new probate commissioner

St. Louis Circuit Court appoints new probate commissioner

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff June 13, 2022

Patrick J. Connaghan has retired from his position as probate commissioner for the St. Louis Circuit Court. Jill Hanley was appointed to the position by the court en banc on May 31.

