Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Sunshine Law would need ‘update’ to address ephemeral texts, court says

Sunshine Law would need ‘update’ to address ephemeral texts, court says

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] June 13, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled June 7 that the state’s open records law was not written to require government agencies to disclose messages that no longer exist.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo