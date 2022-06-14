Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Attorneys in Florida condo collapse seek about $100M in fees

By: The Associated Press June 14, 2022

Attorneys who worked to secure settlements topping $1 billion in the collapse of a beachfront Florida condominium building in which 98 people died are requesting about $100 million in fees and costs, according to a new court filing.

