Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Settlements reached for woman extensively injured in collision

Settlements reached for woman extensively injured in collision

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] June 14, 2022

A woman who suffered critical injuries when she was rear-ended on a central Missouri highway reached settlements totaling $1.3 million with two insurers, according to her attorney.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo