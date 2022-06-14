Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis County Circuit Court swears in public administrator

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff June 14, 2022

Timothy M. Weaks was sworn in as St. Louis County Circuit Court’s public administrator on June 8.

