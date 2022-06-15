Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Arizona Supreme Court says anonymous juries constitutional

Arizona Supreme Court says anonymous juries constitutional

By: The Associated Press June 15, 2022

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can keep juror identities secret, rejecting a challenge from a southern Arizona journalist who argued that the right to observe trials included access to the names of jurors who decide the fate of people charged with crimes.

