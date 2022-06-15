Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Schwarze joins Spencer Fane in St. Louis

June 15, 2022

Catherine “Kate” Schwarze has joined the litigation and dispute resolution practice group in Spencer Fane’s St. Louis office as an associate.

