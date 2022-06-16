Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Carmody MacDonald names new partner

Carmody MacDonald names new partner

By: Staff Report June 16, 2022

Joining the firm’s real estate and commercial litigation practice, David M. Fedder comes to Carmody MacDonald as a partner.

