Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court asked to decide ex-worker’s retaliation claim

Supreme Court asked to decide ex-worker’s retaliation claim

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] June 16, 2022

The Court of Appeals Western District has asked the Missouri Supreme Court to decide whether an electrician can sue his former employer for not rehiring him after he filed a worker’s compensation claim.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo