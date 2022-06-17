Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California

Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California

By: The Associated Press June 17, 2022

Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge in a federal court case in Southern California accusing him of cheating his clients out of millions of dollars.

