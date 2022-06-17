Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

By: The Associated Press June 17, 2022

The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

