Home / Lawyers In The News / Scavotto, DeGroot receive Good Apple awards

Scavotto, DeGroot receive Good Apple awards

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff June 17, 2022

Andrew Scavotto, a partner at Stinson’s St. Louis office, and State Rep. Bruce DeGroot, a Republican lawmaker from Chesterfield and an attorney, were among the recipients of the third annual Good Apple Award from Missouri Appleseed on June 8.

