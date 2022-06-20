Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Campaign mailer photo draws ire of Missouri Supreme Court

Campaign mailer photo draws ire of Missouri Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press June 20, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court said Friday that judges were “disappointed” that a mailer sent in support of Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s U.S. Senate campaign used a photo of Schmitt and three judges.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo