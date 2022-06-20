Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / AP News Roundup / Five more lawsuits filed against Missouri boarding school

By: The Associated Press June 20, 2022

Five additional lawsuits have been filed accusing a southwestern Missouri boarding school of abusing students.

