Home / Lawyers In The News / Samples named to LSSM board

Samples named to LSSM board

By: MO Lawyers Media Staff June 20, 2022

The Missouri Bar Board of Governors has appointed Delia Turner Samples to the Legal Services of Southern Missouri board of directors.

